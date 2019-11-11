After its climatic success with season 1, there was never any question whether Netflix would be renewing ‘Sex Education’ for another season. It may be some months off from returning but a bunch of first-look images have been released.

Season 1 followed Otis Milburn, a socially awkward high school student who lives with his sex therapist mother, Jean. Otis and his friend Maeve Wiley set-up a sex clinic at school to capitalise on his intuitive talent for sex advice.

In season 2, as a late bloomer, Otis must master his newly discovered sexual urges in order to progress with his girlfriend Ola whilst also dealing with his now strained relationship with Maeve. Meanwhile, Moordale Secondary is in the throes of a Chlamydia outbreak, highlighting the need for better sex education at the school and new kids come to town who will challenge the status quo.

As for the rest of the gang, Adam is at military school, still conflicted by his feelings for Eric. Eric notices his new-found self-confidence attracting unfamiliar kinds of attention.

While Maeve and Aimee’s BFF relationship is stronger than ever since Aimee ditched ‘the Untouchables’.

Jackson is forced to flex his mental rather than physical muscle and is still buckling under the pressure from his parents to succeed.

Jean and Jakob’s relationship is discovered and they have to learn how to operate as a blended family. Jean forms an unlikely connection with Mrs Groff and a friendship between the two women begins to form.

Lily has hit pause on her sexual endeavours to focus on her creative talents and finds a newfound friend in Ola.

Consisting of 8 brand new episodes the series sees a return in the main cast members as well as some new faces that include Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, Emma Mackey, Ncuti Gatwa, Connor Swindells, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Chaneil Kular, Simone Ashley, Mimi Keene, Tanya Reynolds, Mikael Persbrandt, Patricia Allison, Jim Howick, Rakhee Thakrar, Samantha Spiro and Alistair Petrie.

Sex Education will return for a second series to Netflix in 2020